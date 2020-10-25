REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON (WSAW) -A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states that Wisconsin redshirt freshmen quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for the coronavirus, less than 48 hours after a spectacular debut performance.

One positive test doesn’t necessarily mean Mertz would miss any time. A PCR test would be needed to confirm the initial positive, and the Badgers have dealt with false positive tests already this season. However, if the PCR test confirms the positive, Mertz would be required to miss at least 21 days.

In his first collegiate start Friday against Illinois, Mertz put on a show, throwing for five touchdowns and just one incompletion in the Badgers 45-7 win.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

