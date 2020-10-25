Advertisement

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
Wisconsin quarterback Graham Mertz throws a pass during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Illinois Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, in Madison, Wis. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)(Morry Gash | AP)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 5:12 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON (WSAW) -A report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel states that Wisconsin redshirt freshmen quarterback Graham Mertz has tested positive for the coronavirus, less than 48 hours after a spectacular debut performance.

One positive test doesn’t necessarily mean Mertz would miss any time. A PCR test would be needed to confirm the initial positive, and the Badgers have dealt with false positive tests already this season. However, if the PCR test confirms the positive, Mertz would be required to miss at least 21 days.

In his first collegiate start Friday against Illinois, Mertz put on a show, throwing for five touchdowns and just one incompletion in the Badgers 45-7 win.

We’ll continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Nfl

Davante Adams' career-day leads Packers to 35-20 win over the Texans

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers were without Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Darnell Savage and Kevin King against the Texans, but it was not a problem. Davante Adams had a career-high 196-yards receiving leading Green Bay to the 35-20 win.

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/24

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include regional finals in volleyball, Athens winning in their return to the gridiron, and a look at the Division I cross-country sectionals in Chippewa Falls.

Mlb

Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

Updated: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT
Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Devin Williams has been named the National League Reliever of the Year.

Sports

Mertz, No. 14 Wisconsin rout Illinois 45-7 in Big Ten opener

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:24 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Wisconsin’s Graham Mertz gave a star-making performance on the opening night of the Big Ten’s pandemic-delayed season.

Latest News

Sports

Hilight Zone Week 5

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 11:04 PM CDT
|
By Matt Infield and Reece Van Haaften
Our game of the week features D.C. Everest hosting Kaukauna in a top-five showdown. Plus Rhinelander hosts Stratford in a game that came together last minute, and Iola-Scandinavia and Amherst continue their scorching starts to the season.

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 5: Part 3

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:42 PM CDT

Hilight Zone

Hilight Zone Week 5: Part 2

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT

Sports

Hilight Zone Game of the Week: Kaukauna vs. DC Everest

Updated: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:30 PM CDT

Sports

Barten adjusting to next level

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 11:00 PM CDT

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/22

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:43 PM CDT