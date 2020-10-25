Packers lead Texans 21-0 at the half

HOUSTON (WSAW) - The Packers are without Aaron Jones, David Bakhtiari, Darnell Savage and Kevin King against the Texans, but Green Bay didn’t skip a beat jumping out to a 21-0 lead at the half.

The Green and Gold offense came out gunning. Green Bay’s first drive was 10 plays for 75 yards. It was capped by Aaron Rodgers slinging it to Davante Adams for a three-yard touchdown. The Packers are the only team in the NFL to score on the first drive of every single game this season.

Green Bay’s defense also impressed on its first appearance on the field. The Packers forced a three-and-out.

The Packers offense would start to click at the end of the first quarter. Rodgers would start to wing it to his favorite receiver. Davante Adams snared three balls for 72-yards on the Packers nine-play, 88-yard drive.

Rodgers would finish the drive off by throwing his second touchdown pass on the day. This time it was a three-yard toss to Jace Sternberger to give the Green and Gold a 14-0 advantage.

The Texans' best drive of the first half came with just a few minutes left. Deshaun Watson brought Houston to the Green Bay 22. Ka’imi Fairbairn would attempt a 41-yard field goal, but he would miss it wide left.

Green Bay ran the two-minute offense to perfection. Rodgers marched Green Bay 69-yards into paydirt. Rodgers would run play-action on the Texans' one-yard line, and he would float it out to Malik Taylor for the TD. That would be Taylor’s first career touchdown.

Rodgers was dominant in the first half going 16/21 for 197 yards and three touchdowns. Adams led all receivers with eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. Jamaal Williams rushed 10 times for 44 yards.

