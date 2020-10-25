Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Snow showers developing, staying chilly

A minor accumulation possible into this evening. Record setting cold conditions continue.
A coating to 1" of snowfall is expect this afternoon into this evening. Roads will vary from wet to slippery and slushy.
By Jeremy Tabin
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s just another typical early winter type day locally, even if the calendar says it is late October. Clouds will be around throughout the day with snow showers developing this afternoon and lasting into this evening. Highs in the mid 30s.

Mainly cloudy with snow showers this afternoon into this evening.
Snow showers will affect the region starting this afternoon.
The flakes will taper off this evening in the region.
The snow showers will wind down by mid to late evening. Total snowfall accumulation of a coating to 1″. Roads will go from wet to slippery and slushy, especially after sunset. If you will be traveling, be prepared for the changeable road conditions. Mostly cloudy overnight and chilly with lows in the mid 20s. Clouds to start Monday, yielding to some sunshine by the afternoon. Unseasonably chilly with highs in the low to mid 30s.

Morning lows on Tuesday will drop into the teens, which may challenge the record low in Wausau.
A record low is possible in Wausau on Tuesday morning with the current record being 16°, set in 1976. Marshfield (15° in 1976) and Stevens Point (14° in 1898) may also challenge the record lows as well. Morning readings are expected to slide down into the low teens in the Northwoods, while the mid to upper teens in Central Wisconsin. There is going to be a fair amount of sunshine on Tuesday with highs in the mid to upper 30s. Tuesday will be the 9th day in a row with highs in Wausau in the 30s, which will be a record-long stretch for cold conditions in October.

Wednesday we may finally break the streak of highs only being in the 30s. Partly cloudy and a bit milder with highs in the mid 40s. A little cooler on Thursday, but still a decent amount of sunshine. Highs in the upper 30s to around 40. Partly cloudy Friday and on Halloween Saturday. Getting milder. High Friday in the mid 40s, rising to the mid 50s on Saturday. Next Sunday features a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the mid 40s.

