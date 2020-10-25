DHS: 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 7 in central Wisconsin
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 8 new deaths caused by complications with COVID-19 on Sunday; 7 were from the central Wisconsin region.
4 new deaths were reported in Oneida County along with 2 in Marathon County and 1 in Adams County.
Central Wisconsin accounted for 447 of the state’s 3,626 new cases reported on Sunday.
There were 10,396 negative cases reported.
The seven-day average percent positive currently sits at 24.5%
155,814 (78.6%) cases are listed as recovered on the DHS website while 40,538 (20.5%) are listed as active.
95 more patients were hospitalized Sunday due to complications with COVID-19.
The total number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19 is 1,237.
276 of those patients are in the ICU and 119 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.
