DHS: 8 new COVID-19 deaths reported Sunday, 7 in central Wisconsin

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services reported 8 new deaths caused by complications with COVID-19 on Sunday; 7 were from the central Wisconsin region.

4 new deaths were reported in Oneida County along with 2 in Marathon County and 1 in Adams County.

Central Wisconsin accounted for 447 of the state’s 3,626 new cases reported on Sunday.

There were 10,396 negative cases reported.

The seven-day average percent positive currently sits at 24.5%

155,814 (78.6%) cases are listed as recovered on the DHS website while 40,538 (20.5%) are listed as active.

Wisconsin COVID-19 map for 10/25/2020. (WSAW)

95 more patients were hospitalized Sunday due to complications with COVID-19.

The total number of patients in Wisconsin hospitals with COVID-19 is 1,237.

276 of those patients are in the ICU and 119 inpatients have COVID-19 tests pending.

