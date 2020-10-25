Advertisement

Carpet City Wausau making free socially distanced candy chutes for safe trick-or-treating

COVID-19 guidelines are not recommending traditional trick-or-treating, so a local carpet store is stepping in to help families social distance.
COVID-19 guidelines are not recommending traditional trick-or-treating, so a local carpet store is stepping in to help families social distance.(WSAW)
By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 25, 2020 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 guidelines are not recommending traditional trick-or-treating, so a local carpet store is stepping in to help families social distance.

The folks at Carpet City Flooring Center in Wausau realized they had a bunch of cardboard rolls from their carpeting. Now they’re converting them to socially distanced candy chutes so kids can enjoy their sweet treats, after their store in the southern part of the state did the same.

“It all fits together, and we’re having fun doing it,” said Wausau General Manager Bob Dickman, explaining that the carpet rolls are easy to cut and recycle.

So they’re cutting up the carpet rolls to save trick-or-treating. Families can decorate the roll with duct tape.

“Normally the cores are 12 feet long, but we’ll cut them down to 6-foot lengths, which is the mandate put out by our governor of the state,” he said.

Meaning kids can have their candy and eat it too, with a safe Halloween.

“In the communities that are allowing it, this is one safe way of going about it,” Dickman said.

Because there’s something about the eve of Oct. 31 that’s special no matter how old you get.

“I don’t think we ever grow out of those young-thinking aspects of our childhood, of the fun I had and that my staff has had with trick-or-treating. We decided to become participants in that,” he said.

Carpet City is giving away the candy chutes for free to anyone before Halloween next Saturday. Rolls do not come pre-decorated. To reserve one, call Carpet City at (715)-842-5277.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Rapids man raises money the polite way

Updated: 12 minutes ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
All it takes is a simple greeting and for Cole Cleworth it’s turned into $30,000 in six years for the Special Olympics.

Sports

REPORT: Mertz tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
Just 48 hours after a dazzling collegiate debut, the Badgers new star QB may be forced to miss an extended period of time.

News

First Alert Weather: Sunday Forecast

Updated: 9 hours ago

News

7 Things You Need To Know (10-25-20)

Updated: 9 hours ago
7 Things You Need To Know (10-25-20)

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Snow showers developing, staying chilly

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Snow showers are expected this afternoon into this evening. A coating to 1" of accumulation.

News

High School Sports Highlights 10/24/20

Updated: 19 hours ago

News

Wautoma XC Headed To State

Updated: 19 hours ago
Wautoma XC Headed To State

News

Covid Update 10/24/20

Updated: 19 hours ago
Covid Update 10/24/20

News

Friends With Wheels

Updated: 19 hours ago
Friends With Wheels

News

First Alert Weather: Saturday Night Forecast

Updated: 19 hours ago