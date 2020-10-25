Carpet City Wausau making free socially distanced candy chutes for safe trick-or-treating

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - COVID-19 guidelines are not recommending traditional trick-or-treating, so a local carpet store is stepping in to help families social distance.

The folks at Carpet City Flooring Center in Wausau realized they had a bunch of cardboard rolls from their carpeting. Now they’re converting them to socially distanced candy chutes so kids can enjoy their sweet treats, after their store in the southern part of the state did the same.

“It all fits together, and we’re having fun doing it,” said Wausau General Manager Bob Dickman, explaining that the carpet rolls are easy to cut and recycle.

So they’re cutting up the carpet rolls to save trick-or-treating. Families can decorate the roll with duct tape.

“Normally the cores are 12 feet long, but we’ll cut them down to 6-foot lengths, which is the mandate put out by our governor of the state,” he said.

Meaning kids can have their candy and eat it too, with a safe Halloween.

“In the communities that are allowing it, this is one safe way of going about it,” Dickman said.

Because there’s something about the eve of Oct. 31 that’s special no matter how old you get.

“I don’t think we ever grow out of those young-thinking aspects of our childhood, of the fun I had and that my staff has had with trick-or-treating. We decided to become participants in that,” he said.

Carpet City is giving away the candy chutes for free to anyone before Halloween next Saturday. Rolls do not come pre-decorated. To reserve one, call Carpet City at (715)-842-5277.

