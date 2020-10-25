Adams torches Texans for another career day

HOUSTON (WSAW) -Aaron Rodgers has had a lot of incredible connections with wide receivers over the years. Greg Jennings, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb come to mind.

It’s fair to wonder where his with Davante Adams ranks on that list after another ridiculous performance against the Houston Texans. Adams tallied 13 catches, a career-high 196 receiving yards, and two touchdowns to go with it.

“It’s no secret that playing against Aaron (Rodgers) and I is a little different than playing against whoever week in and week out,” said Adams.

Adams had three catches and his first score on the opening drive of the game, and he knew coming in he was primed for a monster day.

“By the time it got to Friday I had a pretty good feeling of how this game was going to go, with our personnel versus theirs,” Adams said.

But the best example of the chemistry between Rodgers and Adams? An incredible third down conversion at the end of the first quarter that went for 28 yards, on a ball Adams could barely see.

“It was really the catch down the left sideline that got us going him and I together,” said Rodgers. “Just beautiful late hands by him.”

“I could not see the ball basically until it touched my hands,” said Adams of the play. “I kind of had an idea of where it was, and I just had a squeeze on it. That’s just a credit to Aaron for throwing a ball that I could catch without seeing.”

Play Adams one-on-one in man coverage at your own peril. The Texans did for most of Sunday, and they were torched over and over again as a result.

“I enjoy my one-on-one’s, those are fun over there,” said Adams. “So, anytime I can get them, I’m going to try and make sure that we execute and we’re on top of it. And I think Aaron, his antennas go up when we do get those one-on-ones.”

“When Davante got those one-on-one (opportunities), we made the most of them,” said head coach Matt LaFleur.

Houston’s top corner Bradley Roby left early with an injury, Adams said he was looking forward to that matchup, but also added: “At the end of the day, I can only eat what’s in front of me.”

Adams has played in just three full contests this season and put up two of the most prolific receiving games in franchise history already, today and week one against the Vikings. In those two games combined, he’s totaled 27 catches, 352 yards, and four touchdowns.

Maybe the most underappreciated star in football.

