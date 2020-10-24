Advertisement

Wausau reports 450 drive-thru voters

Drive-thru voting begins for first time at Wausau City Hall
By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City officials say 450 people took advantage of drive-thru voting in Wausau over the past two days. This is the first time the city has hosted drive-thru style voting.

Their goal was to make voting accessible to as many people as possible.

The event wrapped up Saturday afternoon, but early voting is still available in Wausau at the clerk’s office at Wausau City Hall through October 30.

