Wausau reports 450 drive-thru voters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - City officials say 450 people took advantage of drive-thru voting in Wausau over the past two days. This is the first time the city has hosted drive-thru style voting.

Their goal was to make voting accessible to as many people as possible.

The event wrapped up Saturday afternoon, but early voting is still available in Wausau at the clerk’s office at Wausau City Hall through October 30.

