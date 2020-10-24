Advertisement

Travelling the distance from Wisconsin to Nicaragua

Some times they collectively travel over 5,000 miles in the month of October.
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s 2,350 from Wisconsin to Nicaragua. And the Wisconsin-Nicaragua Partners are working to travel that distance-in a collective manner through a bike/hike.

They are doing so by biking or hiking around their own homes.

Every year since 2007---both Wisconsin residents and those in Nicaragua have partnered to collectively bike or hike the distance between the two in their own communities.

The distance will be collected through the month of October, and hundreds of people have signed up to contribute to the challenge.

“Every year, we’ve been out biking or hiking. The Nicaraguans have been out biking or hiking too. So we try to cover that 2,350 mile distance,” said Lucy Harvey, who founded the event in 2007

“It’s a joint project. And that’s what our whole relationship is. It’s people to people. It’s definitely been uh, I don’t know, enriching experience all the way around,” added Patti Rous, who is the chair of the Stevens Point and Esteli partner city, which is a city in Nicaragua.

The cost to participate is ten dollars, and it includes a t-shirt. If you would like to participate, you can go to their website.

