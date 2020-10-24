Advertisement

Stevens Point Celebrates Arbor Day

The National Arbor Day Association has recognized the City of Stevens Point as a Tree City USA for the 39th year
Stevens Point Celebrates Arbor Day
Stevens Point Celebrates Arbor Day(wsaw)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point celebrated Arbor Day on Friday October 23, 2020 in Bukolt Park. Mayor Wiza, along with city forestry personnel planted a Magyar Ginkgo along the riverfront among the City’s Memorial Trees.

This years Arbor Day planting is also a Memorial Tree being donated by Bowen Li. The Memorial Tree Program is administered by the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, with the City of Stevens Point doing the planting. Bowen is a foreign exchange student at UWSP who interned for the forestry department this year. Bowen’s project was to map all of the Memorial Trees planted in Stevens Point as part of the Community Foundations program. The map can be found on the City’s website.

The National Arbor Day Association has recognized the City of Stevens Point as a Tree City USA for the 39th year. To qualify to be a Tree City USA, municipalities must have a Tree Board, adopt a Community Tree Ordinance, have Community Forestry Program, and have an Arbor Day Celebration.

If you would like more information, please call the Stevens Point Forestry Department at 346-1532.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Community

Five days of Action

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WSAW Staff
The YMCA of the Northwoods is participating in the Five Days of Action, October 26-30, 2020. The Five Days of Action is a week designed to raise awareness and inspire adults to take action to protect children from sexual abuse.

Community

Aspirus discusses increase of cases, current situation with hospital

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:09 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Aspirus discusses current situation with COVID-19 in central Wisconsin.

Community

H&S Manufacturing Donates $15,000 to Columbus Catholic Schools Career & Technical Education Program

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:51 PM CDT
|
By WSAW Staff
The donation will be used to purchase a CNC Plasma Cutter for the CTE Department.

News

Stand in the Light Memory Choir is tuning up for fall showcase

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:36 PM CDT
|
By Phoebe Murray
Eau Claire's Stand in the Light Memory Choir for people struggling with memory loss gears up for virtual showcase in November.

Latest News

Community

Bridge Street Mission opening new warming shelter

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:38 PM CDT
Bridge Street mission is opening a new warmish shelter for men in need.

News

Snow forces River District to cancel ‘Dining in the Street’

Updated: Oct. 21, 2020 at 8:56 AM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wausau River District has canceled the remainder of the Dining on the Street series due to the quick change in weather.

Community

Free weekly COVID-19 drive-up sites coming to Marathon and Portage County

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 9:35 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Drive up sites are coming to Portage and Marathon County to help give more accurate COVID-19 numbers.

Community

Disc golf course coming to Rib Mountain

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 7:23 PM CDT
|
By Heather Foster
Disc golf course coming to Rib Mountain

News

Wausau, Kronenwetter set hours for trick-or-treating

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 3:11 PM CDT
|
By Heather Poltrock
The city of Wausau has designated Oct. 31 from 4-7 p.m. as the hours for those who chose to trick or treat.

Community

New Wausau thrift store to benefit sober living program

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 3:00 PM CDT
|
By Brennen Scarborough
New thrift store is helping the Wausau community by using their funding for programs.