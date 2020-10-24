Stevens Point Celebrates Arbor Day

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Stevens Point celebrated Arbor Day on Friday October 23, 2020 in Bukolt Park. Mayor Wiza, along with city forestry personnel planted a Magyar Ginkgo along the riverfront among the City’s Memorial Trees.

This years Arbor Day planting is also a Memorial Tree being donated by Bowen Li. The Memorial Tree Program is administered by the Community Foundation of Central Wisconsin, with the City of Stevens Point doing the planting. Bowen is a foreign exchange student at UWSP who interned for the forestry department this year. Bowen’s project was to map all of the Memorial Trees planted in Stevens Point as part of the Community Foundations program. The map can be found on the City’s website.

The National Arbor Day Association has recognized the City of Stevens Point as a Tree City USA for the 39th year. To qualify to be a Tree City USA, municipalities must have a Tree Board, adopt a Community Tree Ordinance, have Community Forestry Program, and have an Arbor Day Celebration.

If you would like more information, please call the Stevens Point Forestry Department at 346-1532.

