Advertisement

Salvation Army recruits volunteers for Red Kettle campaign

This year virtually ringing bells is also an option
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.
The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.(WEAU)
By Hayley Spitler
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) -The red kettles and ringing of bells will be back this holiday season--some with a new twist.

The Salvation Army is looking for in-person and virtual bell ringers to collect donations.

Those who need to take precaution, but still want to volunteer, can ring from home.

In-person kettles will happen as well, with a max of two volunteers per location.

With needs at an all-time high, the Salvation Army expects to serve more people this Christmas season.

“It doesn’t allow them to just be worried about what COVID means if they were to get sick," said Alex Riley, La Crosse County Salvation Army volunteer coordinator. "It allows them to think about, OK yes there is things that I need to be more cautious about. [At] the same time, Christmas is right around the corner, so let’s try to be cheerful.”

The fundraiser brings in a third of the Salvation Army’s annual budget.

The campaign starts on November 14 and ends on New Year’s Eve.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of snow showers

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mark Klein
Rain and snow showers into early this evening. More chances of snow showers Sunday afternoon.

Agriculture

Ginseng farms rushing to harvest crops after snowfall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
Ginseng farmers are battling the elements after the recent winter weather.

News

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

How to improve back pain caused by increased computer use

Updated: 3 hours ago
How to improve back pain caused by increased computer use

Latest News

News

Ginseng farmers race to harvest crops after sudden weather change

Updated: 3 hours ago
Early snow and cold weather is making farmers worried they will lose some of their ginseng crop

News

Drive-thru voting begins at City Hall in Wausau

Updated: 3 hours ago
Many first time poll workers including a 16-year-old are helping people get their votes cast

News

Cancer survivor speaks about life after treatment

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Cancer survivor speaks about life after treatment

News

Wausau allows drive-thru voting for first time at City Hall

Updated: 4 hours ago
Voting while staying in your car is available for Wausau residents only

News

Process you need to know to vote if you're hospitalized

Updated: 4 hours ago
You're eligible to use the system if in a hospital or quarantined under doctor's orders

News

Registering and casting your vote in the hospital

Updated: 4 hours ago