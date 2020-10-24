Advertisement

New Wausau preschool to focus on learning through outdoor play

Parents in Marathon County will soon have a new option for pre-school.
Parents in Marathon County will soon have a new option for pre-school.
By Stella Porter
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Parents in Marathon County will soon have a new option for preschool.

Monk Botanical Gardens in Wausau is in the early stages of building a nature-focused school for young kids.

Sprouts Garden Preschool will open next fall for kids ages 3 to 5, with a learning method that takes kids back to a time when technology didn’t dominate, and kids learned by exploring outside.

“Students will actually be outdoors 80% of the time,” said Darcie Howard, Monk Gardens' executive director, explaining this program is something they’ve planned to do for 3 years.

“Our motto is, it’s not the weather, it’s dressing for the weather,” she said.

They currently partner with schools in the area to make the gardens a field trip destination.

The school will be based on the idea that nature is our best teacher.

“Nature really is that foundation. Students are getting all of their social and academic skills by having an opportunity to be surrounded by nature and learn through that experience,” Howard said. “For example, they might learn their counting by counting the birds they’re looking at.”

They’ll learn basics like colors and skills like working together through playing outside.

“Risk assessment, you know, ‘Should I climb that log, and what can I… you know, what’s my capability of doing that?’” she said.

The goal is for kids to connect with the land by learning about growing food, and then grow up with an appreciation for conservation.

“Having that knowledge connects them, makes them care about it. Which leads to an adult that also cares about it,” she said.

Right now, Howard says, there’s a demand for creative options for young students.

“I have over a dozen families that are already waiting, because they’re interested in sending their children,” she said.

They’re planning to hire a teacher next spring and asking for feedback from parents on what they’d like to see in a pre-school.

To fill out the survey, click here.

And they’re raising money to build two yurts that will house the inside portion. To donate to help them build, click here and specify in the donation that the money is for Sprouts Garden.

