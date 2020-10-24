Advertisement

Keeping radio trivia alive

How the world’s largest trivia contest, which is run by a student radio station, continued a tradition through a pandemic
The trivia contest is normally run over the phones, but instead it was run virtually through a website.
(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Normally, there are 18 phones being answered the entire weekend in the Communication Arts Center at UWSP, answering phones from teams with answers to trivia questions. Instead, there are just five people running the trivia contest, which is taking answers online.

“Phones down in the back. phones down in the back,” the DJ says over the air on WWSP 90 FM.

Normally, there would be phones being put down.

“It’s obviously a lot different in the age of coronavirus," said Alex Strouf, the station manager for 89.9.

The 51st edition of the World’s Largest Trivia contest is a lot different compared to normal years.

“At any one time, There’s 30 people in this station. And here we are with 4 of us,” Jim Oliva, better known as “Oz”, explained. He’s seen a countless amount of trivia contests, but nothing like this one.

“We’ve got 400-plus teams calling in from all across the country—utter chaos is the term I keep using,” Strouf said about how things normally are.

But to keep the contest going, sacrifices had to be made.

“We talk a lot about bringing a sense of normalcy to 2020, and that’s what we’re trying to do. Bring some smiles to people’s faces around the community,” Strouf explained.

They’ve done so by moving the contest to an online format, with answers being submitted on a website created for the contest. It hasn’t been easy.

“It’s a huge database and it’s getting hit heavy,” Oz explained.

But the product on the air, largely sounds the same

“We want it to sound like it’s organized chaos,” Strouf explained, quoting the words Oz says every year about the contest.

Usually 18 phones are being watched, but instead it's a calm group of five people managing the contest.
(WSAW)

The music, the office, and even the ads have been a challenge. But it’s something their longtime leader has admiration for.

“They kind of have a love of radio—and that’s a kind of cool thing,” Oz said.

This was a postponed event from the spring, and they hope to do another one in the Spring in a normal capacity.

To donate and support the station, you can go to their donation site.

