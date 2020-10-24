Advertisement

Jefferson Elementary School in Merrill temporarily closed due to COVID-19

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Jefferson Elementary School in Merrill is being closed temporarily and virtual instruction will take place from Monday, October 26 through Friday, November 6.

In a letter sent to parents from Merrill Area Public School Superintendent John Sample, it says that the decision was made due to the high number of students and staff testing positive for COVID-19 or having to quarantine.

The letter says the district will continue to monitor student and staff conditions and absences during the temporary shutdown and parents will be notified if the return date changes.

Siblings of Jefferson students in other buildings in the district are not required to quarantine, according to the letter.

All other buildings in the district will remain open.

Parents are asked to continue to report symptom related conditions as they would any absence by calling the Jefferson phone number.

