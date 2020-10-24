First Alert Weather: Winter-like weather continues

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s certainly been feeling a lot more like the type of weather during Thanksgiving in the later parts of November, versus a week before Halloween in North Central Wisconsin. This is thanks to a dip in the jet stream that has allowed rather chilly conditions to settle in across the Badger State. Clouds will be sticking around for tonight and chilly with lows in the low to mid 20s.

Flakes will be flying at times Sunday afternoon. (WSAW)

Lots of clouds with afternoon snow showers developing. (WSAW)

Sunday features plenty of clouds with snow showers developing in the afternoon and lasting into the evening. There is not going to be enough snow for a First Alert Weather Day, but roads will be wet and a bit slippery at times for the later parts of the day into the mid-evening hours on Sunday. Accumulations of a covering to less than 1 inch possible. Chilly with highs in the mid 30s.

Monday starts with some clouds, yielding to sunshine as the day goes on. Highs near freezing. Tuesday could start off with near-record cold conditions in Wausau, where the record low is 16° set in 1976. Temperatures are forecast to be in teens, but with the help of a fair amount of sunshine will rebound into the upper 30s for the afternoon. Mostly cloudy Wednesday with a risk of rain/snow showers. High in the upper 30s to around 40. Dry and gradually getting milder for later in the week as daytime readings rise into the upper 40s by Friday and the mid 50s by Halloween on Saturday.

Gradually getting a bit milder by later this week. (WSAW)

