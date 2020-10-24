Advertisement

Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year

Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) delivers during a baseball game against the Chicago Cubs Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)(Jeff Haynes | AP)
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Devin Williams has been named the National League Reliever of the Year.

This is the third straight year that a Brewer has been named the NL Reliever of the Year. Josh Hader took home the award in 2018 and 2019.

Williams finished 2020 with 22 appearances, 27 innings pitched 53 strikeouts and a 0.33 ERA.

