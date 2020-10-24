Brewers' Devin Williams named NL Reliever of the Year
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 11:17 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Major League Baseball announced that Milwaukee Brewers' reliever Devin Williams has been named the National League Reliever of the Year.
This is the third straight year that a Brewer has been named the NL Reliever of the Year. Josh Hader took home the award in 2018 and 2019.
Williams finished 2020 with 22 appearances, 27 innings pitched 53 strikeouts and a 0.33 ERA.
Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.