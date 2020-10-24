Advertisement

4,511 new cases of COVID-19 recorded in central Wisconsin this week

COVID-19 in central Wisconsin for the week of October 18 through October 24.
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Oct. 24, 2020 at 3:08 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Out of 17,620 tests recorded, Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services recorded 4,062 new positive cases of COVID-19 along with 13,558 negative cases.

In the state, 152,928 cases are listed as recovered. That is 78.6% of all cases. 39,806 cases are still listed as active. That is 20.5% of all cases.

Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 10/24/2020.
25 new deaths were reported in Wisconsin Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 1,770. That’s 0.9% of all total cases.

4 new deaths were reported in central Wisconsin. Two were reported in Shawano County, one in Waupaca County and one in Oneida County.

Central Wisconsin COVID-19 numbers for 10/24/2020.
Marathon County saw the highest number of new cases recorded in the region on Saturday with 146.

Waupaca County had 110 new cases and Shawano County had 90 new cases reported.

4,511 new cases and 59 new deaths were reported for the week of October 18 through October 24 in central Wisconsin.

There are currently 1,245 COVID-19 patients in the hospital in Wisconsin, 332 of them in the ICU. 180 inpatients have a COVID-19 test pending.

