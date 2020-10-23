You can still vote if you’re hospitalized or quarantined through a special process

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A special process in Wisconsin helps people who are hospitalized ahead of Election Day to still cast a ballot, and there are some slight changes this year to allow more people to use this process.

Ahead of Election Day, hospital staff can help patients sign up for an absentee ballot to be mailed to the hospital. Seven days before Election Day is when the hospitalized elector process kicks in. In this next election, that is Oct. 28.

“In the past, we have been available to assist voters, but we have not had to fulfill the role to the extent that we have to this year due to COVID visitor restrictions,” Jenni Schradle, Aspirus System Acute Care Coordination Manager said.

She and her staff are actively working to inform patients and their families that they can still vote even if they cannot leave. In previous elections that have happened during the pandemic, she said they have not had anyone use the hospitalized elector process. Meagan Wolfe, the Wisconsin Elections Commission administrator said statewide, they have not seen a lot of people using it either. Though, as hospitalized cases of COVID-19 are rising in Wisconsin, Schradle said they are ready if someone does use it.

In order to use the hospitalized elector process, a person has to be eligible to vote, admitted to a hospital or care facility unable to leave to vote in person under a doctor’s orders. Wolfe said this summer the WEC expanded the eligibility to include people who are isolated or quarantined by a doctor due to COVID-19 or other medical reason.

“We do have special arrangements we’ll need to make with the nursing staff and the care coordinators in order to complete those ballots, but being in isolation does not prevent someone from being able to vote,” Schradle said.

“After Oct. 27, when it’s within seven days of the election, the hospitalized patient has to elect an agent on their behalf," she continued.

That person can be a family member or friend or whoever the patient wants to be in charge of transporting the voting material to and from the patient. The patient has an opportunity to fill out a voter registration form if they have not already registered to vote. They have to fill out an absentee ballot application and mark in box 7 that they are a hospitalized voter. That is where they designate their agent.

The agent will get all of the materials the voter needs to register and be issued an absentee ballot and deliver that to the patient’s municipal clerk. The agent also needs to bring their own identification so the clerk can verify the person providing the voter information is the person that patient designated. Then, the agent brings back the ballot for the patient to mark their votes and get it witnessed and signed. After that, the agent needs to bring it back to the clerk whether in person, by mail (being mindful of mailing time), by voter dropbox, etc. as long as the ballot gets to the clerk before 8 p.m. Election Day.

“Within seven days of the election, we are making exceptions to visitor restrictions to allow one person, for the purposes of voting, to be a designated agent and come for screening,” Schradle said.

Keep in mind the person who is designated as an agent needs to accept that they will have to answer COVID-19 screening questions, have their temperature taken, and wear a mask in order to get into the hospital, noted Schradle.

“The hospitalized elector process and the sequestered juror process are really the only two processes where somebody else can deliver a ballot to a voter,” Wolfe stated.

If a voter is unconscious or unable to cast a ballot, they will not be eligible for the hospitalized elector process. Voters who have physical disabilities and need help marking their ballot can have their agent assist, but they need to be able to express their choices for each ballot item.

