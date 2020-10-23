Wausau Riverwolves create safe environment for a fun filled season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

After months of planning, recruiting, and training, the Wausau Riverwolves are finally back out on the ice.

Earlier this month the team played their first home opener at the stadium, and continue to travel for their games.

They told NewsChannel 7, the journey to the ice wasn’t easy.

Due to the pandemic lots of changes on and off the ice had to be made to make the season happen.

“We’re distancing in the locker and we can only have so many people in the locker room at a time masks in and out of the rink in the locker room getting dressed and like, everything like that and having less fans at the game is definitely different for sure,” Kasey Couture a forward for the team said.

Management also worked to make signage for social distancing, mark off benches, and limit the number of guests that come to each game.

“We’ve actually been going a little bit less than 25% capacity. And that main reason is just to make sure everything runs smoothly as we initially start out and we can increase that as we see fourth,” Zach Serwe the director of business operations said, “so whether that’s our fans or our game day staff, the players, the coaches, our interns, everything is focused around safety and providing that safe atmosphere for people. And we believe that the plan that we’ve put in place is definitely achieving that”.

Masks are also required for entry.

Before the doors were even open to the public, coaches met with recruiters virtually instead of on the ice, making it so no one had met face to face until it was time to play.

“I didn’t like really meet any of them before until I got here. Till I got here. I only knew like for the guys because they’re the guys that came back,” Couture said.

“Sitting in front of guys face to face makes things a lot easier, because, you know, it gives them a feel of who I am as a person, you know, as a coach as well. But doing it virtually can definitely be a little bit different. A little bit tough, but it worked out,” Colin Bailey the Wausau Riverwolves head coach explained.

Now with the team stacked, the Riverwolves are just focused on playing it safe, and giving the community a fun outlet during these hard times.

"I know people in town are dying to get out and do something in the sport. Fantastic. And we couldn’t ask for anything more, bailey said.

The Riverwolve’s next home game is October 30th. To attend they ask that you buy your tickets online in advance so they can limit the number of guests that attend.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.