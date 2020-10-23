Stratford’s Barten looking forward to first gameday as a Badger

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Badgers lost one central Wisconsin native on the offensive line when Tyler Biadasz went to the NFL, but they also added one right back with Stratford’s Ben Barten.

Barten almost certainly won’t play this year as he takes his redshirt season as a freshman. Adjusting to football at the next level right now is a monumental task, but he’s in a good spot to take it all in stride.

“The only places I am are my dorm room and the football field,” Barten says.

Such is life for a Division-I player during COVID, and it’s been one interesting introduction to college football for Barten.

“You would think you get all this extra, you don’t have to worry about almost playing, all you have to worry about is learning,” said Barten.

But learning is done best through reps, which have become limited as the season approaches. Even being an understudy to the Badgers experienced offensive lineman has its challenges.

“I tell them (the Badgers older lineman) all the time, like I can’t get as much watching them as I can somebody a little bit worse,” Barten said. “Because they do it so smooth that I can’t even keep track of it.”

Like most true freshmen, Barten’s primary role is on the scout team, giving looks to Wisconsin’s starting defensive line, where the jump from Stratford to Madison is on full display.

“Like I was going against kids who were 165 to 180 pounds to 210. Now I’m going against Garrett Rand and Isaiahh Loudermilk, who are potentially NFL players coming up.”

But these are normal growing pains, and the Stratford native can draw inspiration from what his offensive coordinator, Joe Rudolph, helped a few other Central Wisconsin natives on the Badgers offensive line become.

“I mean you see like Ryan Ramczyk, Michael Dieter, David Edwards, Tyler Biadasz, it’s all center, guard, tackle,” Barten said. “Coach Rudolph can produce anyone into anything, as long as they’re willing to do it.”

But for the moment, Barten is just excited to be on the sidelines Friday night to soak in his first gameday at his new home, even if it looks a little different.

“I just want to see the environment just on the field, because I won’t be able to have the fans around us,” said Barten. “I want to see what the energy will be like.”

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.