Stevens Point Police investigating burglary at Happy Harvest Hemp

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a burglary at Happy Harvest Hemp.

Investigators said it occurred on the evening of Sept. 29 or the early morning hours of Sept. 30 at 1101 Brilowski Road

Police are asking anyone with any information to please contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501.

** HELP NEEDED** On the evening of 09/29/2020 or the early morning hours of 09/30/2020 Happy Harvest Hemp located at the... Posted by Stevens Point Police Department on Friday, October 23, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.