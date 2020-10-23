Stevens Point Police investigating burglary at Happy Harvest Hemp
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a burglary at Happy Harvest Hemp.
Investigators said it occurred on the evening of Sept. 29 or the early morning hours of Sept. 30 at 1101 Brilowski Road
Police are asking anyone with any information to please contact the Stevens Point Police Department at 715-346-1501.
