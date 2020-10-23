State logs 4,378 new COVID cases and 42 more deaths

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 42 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,378 new cases.

Wisconsin has now seen 1,745 people die from the disease caused by the coronavirus, which is 112 more people than 3 days ago. The death rate held steady for a third day at 0.92% of all coronavirus cases in the state after a slight rise from 0.91% earlier this week.

The 4,378 new cases is also the second-highest on record, but this week’s records come with an asterisk because the state upgraded its medical reporting systems last weekend which put the state behind on entering new, positive cases. The 17,804 total tests in the state’s report Friday is close to the one-day record of 18,138 tests back on August 4. The positivity rate of 24.59% is in line with the percentage of positive tests we saw last Thursday and Friday before the system was taken down (24.65 and 26.47%, respectively).

This is the ninth straight report with more than 3,000 coronavirus cases. Wisconsin is averaging 4,036 new coronavirus cases every day in the last 7 reports.

The state reports the positivity rate’s 7-day average fell from its all-time high 23.0% Thursday to 22.7% on Friday.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.