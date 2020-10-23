Advertisement

President Trump to hold rally in West Salem Tuesday

Several thousand supporters are at PGV to hear from President Donald Trump.
Several thousand supporters are at PGV to hear from President Donald Trump.
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEST SALEM, Wis. (WMTV) - President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin for the second time in a week on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.

The Trump campaign announced that the president will be headed to West Salem at 4 p.m. Tuesday to host a Make America Great Again Victory Rally.

Doors will open at 1 p.m. at Motorsports Management Company at N4985b County Highway M.

The campaign noted that all attendees of the event will be given a temperature check, masks that they will be instructed to wear and access to hand sanitizer.

On Thursday, it was announced that President Trump would be visiting Waukesha on Saturday to host a rally. President Trump visited Janesville last Saturday, about two weeks after his original trip To the city was canceled because he tested positive for coronavirus.

