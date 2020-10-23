Advertisement

Poll workers still needed as election day nears

(WBKO)
By Heather Foster
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Elections Commission says poll workers are still needed at hundreds of locations across the state.

During a call today, Meagan Wolfe, Elections Commission Administrator, explained how tracking the need works “So, Wisconsin cities, towns and villages are still reporting to us daily, their critical and serious needs for poll workers. And, we’re still at about 200. that number changes every day.”

To see if workers are needed in your area, click:

https://myvote.wi.gov/en-us/

