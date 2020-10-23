Advertisement

People’s State Bank collecting items for overseas soldiers

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 23, 2020
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Peoples State Bank is collecting include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps, and toiletries for Wisconsin soldiers serving overseas.

“Peoples is proud to collect items for our active military service personnel and veterans,” stated Scott Cattanach, president and CEO of Peoples State Bank. “We often take for granted their sacrifice—but enjoy our country’s freedoms and security. Let’s remember them this Veteran’s Day and donate to show our thanks.”

Donations are given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which sends them to Wisconsin soldiers overseas and to agencies serving veterans in Wisconsin.

The donation drive runs through Veteran’s Day, November 11. The public is encouraged to drop off items at the donation bins located at all Peoples State Bank locations.

Because of the pandemic, the Rhinelander Military Support Group will store all donated items for two weeks prior to shipping them.

Last year, Peoples collected more than 7,500 donated items and more than $1,300 in cash for the Rhinelander Military Support Group.

