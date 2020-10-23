Advertisement

OSHA fines JBS Green Bay for coronavirus violations; company responds

Courtesy: Associated Press
Courtesy: Associated Press(WBAY)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has announced more than $1 million in fines against companies for violations related to coronavirus. Among those companies is the JBS meatpacking plant in Green Bay, which has been fined $13,494.

JBS, located at 1130 Lime Kiln, was the site of a large outbreak of COVID-19 in April. At one point, 262 employees had tested positive for coronavirus. The company closed the plant for a period during the outbreak.

JBS says the OSHA citation is “without merit.”

OSHA alleges JBS violated the OSH Act of 1970. The Act reads:

(a)

Each employer --

(1)

29 USC 654

shall furnish to each of his employees employment and a place of employment which are free from recognized hazards that are causing or are likely to cause death or serious physical harm to his employees;

(2)

shall comply with occupational safety and health standards promulgated under this Act.

(b)

Each employee shall comply with occupational safety and health standards and all rules, regulations, and orders issued pursuant to this Act which are applicable to his own actions and conduct.

Action 2 News reached out to JBS for a statement. They replied:

“The OSHA citation is entirely without merit. It attempts to impose a standard that did not exist in March as we fought the pandemic with no guidance. When OSHA finally provided guidance in late April, our previously implemented preventive measures largely exceeded any of their recommendations. Every proposed abatement in the citation was implemented months ago in Green Bay. These abatements would have been informative in February. Today, they don’t even meet our internal standards.

Coronavirus remains active in the Green Bay community and our focus is keeping the virus out of our facility. We have implemented hundreds of interventions to protect our workforce, including screening all employees prior to entering the facility, staggering start times and break times to promote physical distancing, requiring the use of masks and face shields, erecting physical barriers, installing UV germicidal air sanitation and plasma bipolar ionization technologies to neutralize potential viruses, and removing vulnerable populations from our facilities with full pay and benefits.

We ordered masks on March 19, before the CDC recommended their use on April 3. Global supplies were low and difficult to procure, but we mandated the use of masks companywide as soon as they were available for our more than 62,000 U.S. team members in early April. We have had our protocols reviewed by third-party experts and epidemiologists, and we now conduct random, routine surveillance testing of asymptomatic team members to ensure our preventive measures remain effective as the pandemic continues.”

Cameron Bruett, Head of Corporate Affairs

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
COVID-19 has dominated most of the 2020 and that trend isn't expected to end before 2021.

National Politics

Final debate wrap

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
President Trump and Joe Biden square off in second and final debate of the 2020 election.

Back To School

COVID-19 surge impacting students in a variety of ways

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Emily Davies
As Wisconsin sees a surge in COVID-19 cases, people in all corners are beginning to be impacted by the pandemic if they have not been already, that includes students.

News

Navigating the new normal as a transplant patient

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Three tips all organ recipients and their caregivers should know for monitoring organ health, particularly during COVID-19.

Health

The importance of regular eye screenings for diabetes patients

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
A majority of diabetes patients do not receive regular eye screening, potentially increasing risk of permanent vision loss due to diabetic eye disease.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves first COVID-19 drug: the antiviral remdesivir

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
U.S. regulators have approved the first drug to treat COVID-19. Remdesivir is an antiviral medicine given through an IV for patients needing hospitalization.

Coronavirus

US regulators seek advice on thorny issues as vaccines near

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Food and Drug Administration may have to decide by year’s end whether to allow use of the first vaccines against the virus.

Coronavirus

COVID surge continues as the world waits for a vaccine

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
Doctors say this fall and winter will likely see the virus' worst surge yet in the U.S. The U.S. recorded its highest daily death toll in more than a month yesterday.

Coronavirus

Europeans face more curfews, restrictions, as virus surges

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
From Italy to the United Kingdom, nations are trying to get a handle on a surging pandemic.

Coronavirus

Ireland enters Europe’s strictest COVID lockdown

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 1:21 PM CDT
|
Ireland introduces Europe's strictest lockdown for six weeks amid a second COVID wave.

Coronavirus

CDC head explains new COVID close contact qualifications

Updated: Oct. 22, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT
|