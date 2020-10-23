GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - October 24 is Drug Take Back Day in Wisconsin. People are encouraged to dispose of unused or unwanted medication at drop boxes located across the state.

More than 200 law enforcement agencies will participate in the event. They say properly disposing of medication can help in the fight against drug abuse and addiction.

“We’re just looking for people to not leave them in the cabinets, to not flush them down the toilet, to not leave them for people who are potentially looking for those types of medication, or a youth that has stumbled upon it and is having curiosity,” says Douglas Darby, Co-Founder, Turning the Page.

Looking for a drop box near you? CLICK HERE for a map of locations.

ACCEPTED

Prescription (controlled and non-controlled)

over-the-counter medications

ointments

patches

inhalers

non-aerosol sprays

creams

vials

pet medications

NOT ACCEPTED

Illegal drugs

needles/sharps

acids

aerosol cans

bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood) personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens)

household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas)

mercury thermometers

Want to know more about Wisconsin’s next Drug Take Back Day on October 24? Find out here #TakeBackWI: https://t.co/Ym3U9ss2Dx pic.twitter.com/OWbYGaKPDa — Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) October 22, 2020

