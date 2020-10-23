Advertisement

In final stretch before Election Day, both presidential campaigns focus on Wisconsin

By Joshua Peguero
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - As early voting continues in Wisconsin, it’s the final stretch for both presidential candidates to sway undecided voters.

Former South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg was campaigning in Green Bay on Thursday for former Vice President Joe Biden at Hinterland Brewing.

Buttigieg criticized President Donald Trump’s COVID-19 response.

“The pandemic’s effect on the economy did not have to be this bad,” Buttigieg said. “Most other countries aren’t seeing it this bad. It’s because we had a president who didn’t understand what he had to do.”

The former presidential candidate for the Democratic nomination held a roundtable discussion with the brewery’s owners and Green Bay Mayor Eric Genrich.

Buttigieg’s visit comes as the White House releases a Wisconsin jobs report highlighting several of the Trump administration’s economic accomplishments, including Foxconn.

White House trade advisor Peter Navarro told Action 2 News that project isn’t getting a fair shake.

“Let’s give Foxconn a chance here. They’re doing everything possible under tough circumstances. Democrats shouldn’t be playing politics with a pandemic and Foxconn at this point,” Navarro said.

Last week, the state declined to approve the first installment of billions in tax credits because Foxconn didn’t create the number of jobs it said it would.

Navarro said the company has created 2,000 construction jobs.

“They’ve got beautiful facilities that’s sprung up there. But, what Foxconn has also done working with the White House is expand their vision to 5G and artificial intelligence,” Navarro said.

Buttigieg countered saying Foxconn is an example of the president’s failed promises.

“We’re not seeing this White House deliver anything close to what they promised,” Buttigieg said. “Remember when the president said we would be tired of winning? What we saw is a manufacturing recession even before the pandemic hit.”

Election Day is on November 3.

Copyright 2020 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

LIVE: Biden, Trump face off in final presidential debate

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Snow showers on Friday

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Mark Holley
Rain for most today with snow showers in our northernmost communities.

National

Weakened Hurricane Epsilon skirting just east of Bermuda

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Hurricane Epsilon’s maximum sustained winds dropped slightly as it moved northwest over the Atlantic Ocean on a path that should sideswipe Bermuda on Thursday.

News

Poll workers still needed as election day nears

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Heather Foster
Poll workers still needed as election day nears

News

Navigating the new normal as a transplant patient

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Three tips all organ recipients and their caregivers should know for monitoring organ health, particularly during COVID-19.

Latest News

News

Area students discuss impact of pandemic on lives, school year

Updated: 2 hours ago
Students talk about shrinking and growing class sizes as some need to quarantine at times

News

Aspirus doctors stress importance of safety measures as COVID-19 cases reach highest levels yet

Updated: 2 hours ago
Aspirus Hospital Group says they are better prepared now than they would have been at the start of the pandemic

News

Students from around the area describe what school is like this year

Updated: 3 hours ago
Opinions are mixed but most students say they are doing their best to learn

News

COVID-19 cases still surging in central Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
Asprius says they are testing around 5000 people a week and 45 are hospitalized with COVID-19 in Wausau

News

2 people in custody after drug bust at Point Motel

Updated: 3 hours ago
Police evacuated the motel after a tip Thursday morning