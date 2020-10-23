Advertisement

How to improve back pain caused by increased computer use

(WRDW)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Most Americans do not exercise on a daily basis. In fact, only 25% of Americans get the government-recommended dose of exercise. A pandemic only compounds that issue and spine health has become more of a concern because the body was made to move.

According to Nielson, the U.S. has seen a 215% increase in media consumption during COVID-19. Not only are people spending more time at home working and studying remotely, they are also now spending an average of 7.5 hours a day consuming a combination of TV, streaming video, online activity and gaming.

WSAW’s Dale Ryman talks with Dr. Steven Knauf from The Joint Chiropractic, to get some tips on how to prevent back pain, or improve pain that’s already there.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Appeals court puts hold on Wisconsin governor’s public-gathering restrictions

Updated: 6 minutes ago
Evers' administration issued an order on Oct. 6 limiting indoor public gatherings across the state to 25% of a building’s capacity or 10 people in places without an occupancy limit.

News

Ginseng farmers race to harvest crops after sudden weather change

Updated: 16 minutes ago
Early snow and cold weather is making farmers worried they will lose some of their ginseng crop

News

Drive-thru voting begins at City Hall in Wausau

Updated: 20 minutes ago
Many first time poll workers including a 16-year-old are helping people get their votes cast

News

Cancer survivor speaks about life after treatment

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Cancer survivor speaks about life after treatment

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of snow showers

Updated: 55 minutes ago
|
By Mark Klein
Rain and snow showers into early this evening. More chances of snow showers Sunday afternoon.

News

Wausau allows drive-thru voting for first time at City Hall

Updated: 1 hour ago
Voting while staying in your car is available for Wausau residents only

News

Process you need to know to vote if you're hospitalized

Updated: 1 hour ago
You're eligible to use the system if in a hospital or quarantined under doctor's orders

News

Registering and casting your vote in the hospital

Updated: 1 hours ago

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Spinal issues from inactivity

Updated: 1 hours ago

News

Deep Bench: Survivorship Today, what it's like to live with cancer

Updated: 1 hours ago