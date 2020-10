WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wausau carwash will provide families with a socially-distanced way to celebrate Halloween.

On Friday, Oct. 30 Tommy’s Carwash on Bridge Street in Wausau will host a ‘haunted car wash’ from 6-10 p.m.

The cost is $10.

