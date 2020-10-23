Ginseng farms rushing to harvest crops after snowfall

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The weather has not been ideal for farmers, especially with the winter weather interrupting their harvest.

“This job is hard enough as it is and the weather doesn’t make it any easier,” Hsu’s Ginseng owner Will Hsu said. “We have had experience in the past that when the ground freezes and the snow doesn’t melt, you can’t finish digging and you either have to wait till next year or dig in the spring,” he added.

Harvesting in the spring is not a great option for farmers. Especially since harvesting late could put the quality of the crop at risk.

“We’re worried that if you wait till the spring, the taste, the flavor, the root quality isn’t the same as if you dig in the spring,” Hsu explained.

The entire 2020 farming season has been a challenge for Hsu and his farm. His troubles began all the way back in May.

“The threat of snow in May, the early snow this year just last week, it really makes labor and the job harder,” Hsu stated.

In past years, Hsu and his workers approached the harvest season with excitement. But that’s not the case this year.

“It’s one of the most miserable times to be digging. We should be celebrating the harvest. Instead, we’re begrudgingly harvesting roots,” Hsu said. “It’s Just another thing 2020 has thrown at us.”

