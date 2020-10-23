First Alert Weather: Light showers possible today

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - We are still working to clear out the last of the system that moved through yesterday. That brought plenty of rain for most of us with snow for our northern communities. Today we will see plenty of cloud cover again with temperatures remaining around the mid to upper 30s. This morning we could also see some drizzle here and there. Temperatures are around the freezing mark, but most are above. There may still be a few slick spots here and there where may have temperatures cooling below the freezing mark.

The light showers we are expecting today should not amount to much, but a few spots could see a dusting or so throughout today.

Dry conditions return tomorrow, but the sunshine will likely stay hidden again. Mostly cloudy skies for most of the day with partly cloudy skies that are possible at times.

We are looking at a chance to see snow showers returning on Sunday. Right now it looks like the precipitation will remain light, as most areas look to stay under 2 inches. This storm is still a few days away so make sure you stay tuned to get the latest forecast information.

