Drive-thru voting begins Friday for city of Wausau voters

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Wausau will use drive-thru voting for the first time Friday.

On October 23, drive-thru polls will be open from 3 pm to 7 pm and on Oct. 24, drive-thru polls will be open from 8 am to 3 pm.

“We want to make sure everyone who wants to cast a ballot in this election has the opportunity to,” said Wausau City Clerk Leslie Kremer earlier this month. “If you’re not comfortable coming out in person, here’s an opportunity for you to not even have to leave your car.”

She had been working closely with other cities throughout the state that have implemented drive-thru voting for previous elections.

The line will start at 6th Street and McClellan and loop around Wausau City Hall with drive-thru voters stopping at three separate stations along the route run by trained poll workers.

The city of Wausau will offer drive-thru voting October 23 and 24. (WSAW)

The goal of drive-thru voting is to help voters feel safe heading out to the polls to cast their ballots amid a pandemic, however, Kremer has hinted that should the Oct. 23 and 24 event go smoothly, there’s a chance that it could be used for future elections.

Those looking to utilize the drive-thru voting option have to be a registered voter in the city of Wausau

