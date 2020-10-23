Advertisement

DNR report: Wisconsin air quality improving

(Wisconsin DNR Logo)
(Wisconsin DNR Logo) (WLUC)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A new report from state environmental officials finds that Wisconsin’s air quality is improving and most people live in areas meeting all federal air quality standards.

The Department of Natural Resources released a report Friday that analyzes 15 years of air pollution data through 2019.

“State and federal air pollution control programs, as well as voluntary actions taken by companies and citizens, are responsible for the improvements in air quality in Wisconsin,” DNR air program director Gail Good said.

The report concludes that concentrations of most pollutants have decreased in the state and right now 95% of the population lives in areas meeting all federal air quality standards.

Elevated ozone concentrations along Lake Michigan have decreased 25% from 2001-2003 to 2017-2019 monitoring periods.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Registering and casting your vote in the hospital

Updated: 8 minutes ago

Deep Bench

Deep Bench: Spinal issues from inactivity

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

Deep Bench: Survivorship Today, what it's like to live with cancer

Updated: 9 minutes ago

News

President Trump to hold rally in West Salem Tuesday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Juliana Tornabene
President Donald Trump will be visiting Wisconsin for the second time in a week on Tuesday, just one week before Election Day.

News

State logs 4,378 new COVID cases and 42 more deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 42 new COVID-19 related deaths along with 4,378 new cases.

Latest News

News

People’s State Bank collecting items for overseas soldiers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Peoples State Bank is collecting include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps, and toiletries for Wisconsin soldiers serving overseas.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: More chances of snow showers

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jeremy Tabin
Rain and snow showers into early this evening. More chances of snow showers Sunday afternoon.

News

First Alert Weather: Friday Afternoon Forecast

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

OSHA fines JBS Green Bay for coronavirus violations; company responds

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
JBS, located at 1130 Lime Kiln, was the site of a large outbreak of COVID-19 in April.

News

Stevens Point Police investigating burglary at Happy Harvest Hemp

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police Department is investigating a burglary at Happy Harvest Hemp.