Cancer survivor speaks about life after treatment

(WNDU)
Published: Oct. 23, 2020 at 5:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Many people believe that once cancer treatment ends, life for a cancer patient goes back to normal. For cancer survivors, that couldn’t be further from the truth.

WSAW’s Holly Chilsen talks with AJ, a Stage IV lung cancer survivor and Shelley Fuld Nasso, CEO of the National Coalition for Cancer Survivors (NCCS), to talk about  the NCCS' 2020 State of Cancer Survivorship survey and ways to better support survivorship needs, particularly during the time of COVID-19.

There are nearly 17 million cancer survivors in the U.S. today, and thanks to advances in research, that number is expected to increase to 26 million by 2040. Despite this progress, research is only beginning to understand how cancer impacts us over time.

