UPDATE - Stanley PD: Missing teens found safe

STANLEY, Wis. (WEAU) - 13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas are both safe at home with their families, three days after the teenagers were reported missing.

Rose’s Mom Holly tells WEAU the two were in the woods staying in a shelter that they made themselves and then moved to an abandoned storage unit this morning before being found.

A community wide search in the city of Stanley, ending with a sigh of relief Wednesday.

The two teenagers were reported missing on Sunday.

Holly was overjoyed when she found out her daughter was safe.

“I was following the dog. The dog has Rose’s scent, he smelled her hairbrush and we were really good and I got the phone call and it said it was the police chief and we found her. We found them come to the police station. And I just leaped with joy,” she said.

People in the city of Stanley, and surrounding communities, came out to help search for the teens.

On Tuesday, more than 150 people formed a ground search crew.

Wednesday, they were back at it.

It was one of those community members who wound up finding the teens.

“It was actually a searcher that was coming back home. He was on his way home back done for the day and he said all of the sudden he saw a person, or two people on a three wheel bike and he turned around and it was both of them,” explained Stanley Fire Department Chief Korey Hagenson.

Rose and Zach were found on the east side of town, about 3 miles away from Rose’s house and 5 miles away from Zach’s.

“I don’t care about anything. I don’t care about money, I don’t care about why they left, I’m just glad they’re alive I had to hug both of them. I’m glad you’re alive, I don’t even care why you ran away it was just the fact that you came back alive. How did you manage to come back alive through this cold,” said Holly.

Both were taken to the Stanley Police Department before being reunited with their families.

“I’m happy. It’s very stressful, I have not slept since Sunday night when I found out. I was actually out Sunday night until about midnight using our thermal imaging camera trying to find them,” said Hagenson.

Both families saying they can’t thank everyone who played a role in this happy ending enough.

“Everybody, I don’t even know how to tell you thank you. Because we couldn’t have searched without you, all that land, all that area, tramped through all the weeds and bushes and logs and sticks. I’m sure people fell down and got hurt and got cold and hungry. And people were willing to give up their own time to help me get my daughter back.,” said Holly.

Holly told WEAU when the two were found they were on the way to her house because they were getting hungry.

UPDATE: Just before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, October 21, the Stanley Police Department confirmed the missing teens were found and are safe.

Stanley PD posted this on its Facebook page: “We are elated to report that our missing juveniles have been located, are safe, and will be reunited with their families momentarily!!!”

Stanley Fire Chief Korey Hagenson says, “We did find both of them I can confirm that. Right now they are with the Stanley Police Chief. We’re just hanging back waiting for him to tell us what the next steps to do. Yeah, it was actually a searcher that was coming back home, he was on his way home done for the day, he said all of sudden he seen two people on a three-wheel bike and he turned around and it was both of them. And he got into contact with a lady who was next to one of my guys and he got into contact with me and then that’s when we said, we found them.”

Stay with WEAU for continuing coverage of this story.

----

Officials are asking people to respond to the Stanley Fire Department at 2:30 p.m. If you are not available at that time, you can stop drop in when available.

The search will run until sunset.

The Stanley Police Department is continuing the ground search for two missing teens.

They say the organized search will continue Wednesday around mid-afternoon. People are asked to dress appropriately and bring any high visibility clothes.

Police say they will have a more specific time frame for the search later.

The local sheriff’s department will be conducting infrared drone flights in specific areas to search for the missing teens.

13-year-old Rose Sprinkle and 15-year-old Zachary Haas were both reported missing in the last couple of days and are believed to be together.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.