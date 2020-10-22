Advertisement

The importance of regular eye screenings for diabetes patients

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - An estimated 25% of diabetes patients have undiagnosed diabetic eye disease, according to a 2016 study Diabetes, rates of which have steadily increased in the U.S. over the past decade, affects many aspects of people’s health and can lead to serious eye diseases like diabetic macular edema (DME). However, 87% of Americans do not receive routine eye care and less than half of diabetes patients get the recommended standard of care eye screenings, even though early detection is key to minimizing vision loss.

With Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month coming up, people should keep their eye health top of mind. Eye protection is vital year-round.

DID YOU KNOW?

•        DME is caused by diabetic retinopathy, which occurs when too much sugar in the blood damages the retina.

•        Diabetic macular edema is characterized by fluid buildup in the retina, leading to blurry vision and even permanent vision loss.

•        Diabetic retinopathy is prevalent in approximately 40% of people with diabetes. Of the 7.7 million Americans with diabetic retinopathy, nearly 750,000 have DME.

•        Diabetic macular edema and diabetic retinopathy disproportionately affect Hispanics and African Americans.

•        The longer a person has diabetes, especially if it is poorly controlled, the higher the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy and vision loss.

•        Diabetic retinopathy and diabetic macular edema often have no early symptoms but can be diagnosed early with a dilated eye exam to help prevent progression.

Ahead of Diabetic Eye Disease Awareness Month, Dr. Eichenbaum joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 on Thursday to discuss diabetic eye disease, including diabetic macular edema. He also talked about risk factors, symptoms and preventative measures everyone can take to stay on top of their eye health.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Navigating the new normal as a transplant patient

Updated: 42 minutes ago
|
By Holly Chilsen
Three tips all organ recipients and their caregivers should know for monitoring organ health, particularly during COVID-19.

Health

UW doctors work to debunk flu myths

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:26 PM CDT
|
By Heather Foster
UW doctors work to debunk flu myths

Health

Baseball legend Mark Teixiera: Talking baseball and raising awareness about prostate cancer

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 5:06 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Baseball legend Mark Teixeira is raising awareness of prostate cancer during Men's Health Awareness Month.

Health

How COVID-19 is impacting the way employees evaluate open enrollment and their benefits

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:58 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Open enrollment is coming up for millions of U.S. workers, but amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the way employees are evaluating their benefits has seen a dramatic shift as employees remain anxious about their own financial security.

Latest News

Breaking

Appeal filed in ruling reinstating Wisconsin capacity limits

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 4:44 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
An appeal has been filed to a judge’s order putting back in place limits on how many people can gather in Wisconsin bars, restaurants and other indoor venues.

News

Don’t ignore symptoms of a mental health issue while juggling a busy schedule in an uncertain time

Updated: Oct. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
It's important not to ignore any symptoms of a mental health issue while dealing with added stress and juggling a busy day-to-day schedule.

News

Open enrollment is here: How to get the most out of your Medicare plan

Updated: Oct. 15, 2020 at 5:39 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on navigating the Medicare annual election period during a pandemic and getting the most out of your plan.

Health

Life impact of most common form of eczema, called atopic dermatitis

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:42 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
An educational campaign discusses the most common questions caregivers and patients have surrounding atopic dermatitis.

Health

Wisconsinites: What you need to know about Medicare sign-ups during this unprecedented time

Updated: Oct. 14, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT
|
By Holly Chilsen
Expert offers tips on what to look for in a plan and what benefits are available in Wisconsin.

Coronavirus

New coalition forms to “Stop the COVID Spread”

Updated: Oct. 9, 2020 at 6:05 PM CDT
|
By Emily Davies
As Wisconsin grows as a COVID-19 hotspot, a coalition of 25 organizations is coming together, begging people to do their part to stop the spread.