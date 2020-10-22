Advertisement

Stevens Point School District plans to temporarily moves individual schools online as needed

As the school year continues they hope to keep their kids learning in person, But say they are monitoring each school in their district and will move them online when they feel is necessary.
By Kailin Schumacher
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -

After a rise in COVID-19 cases, Roosevelt Elementary School in Stevens Point moved to virtual learning for two weeks.

The district said while this was their first school quarantine it won’t be their last.

For the rest of the school year, the district is planning to quarantine individual schools when cases get high. This comes in place of moving the entire district to an online format.

Craig Gerlach the Superintendent for the school district said by moving individual schools virtual as needed, they keep healthy kids learning in person, as well as move substitute teachers to other schools that are short-staffed.

The main reason for Roosevelt’s closing was due to a lack of staff working in the building. At the time of the decision, the school was only working with about 30% of their staff in person, making it easier for everyone to move to a virtual format instead.

“It’s a positive step you know. We’re not going to try and be heroes here and try and keep buildings open when we have 30% of our staff that’s out,” Gerlach said.

In terms of determining when a school should move virtual all comes down to circumstance. Gerlach said there isn’t one number of cases that will make them pull the trigger. It’s more so about who is quarantining and if the school can run properly with them at home.

Overall Gerlach said he is happy with the response from the community about their decisions.

“You know that’s what we’re doing right now, and if we can continue to maintain that and have a reasonable level of educational services provided. I just believe we’re better off than having everybody go 100% virtual,” Gerlach said, “I’m not convinced that the majority of our, our students enjoy virtual learning, we all benefit by having our students in class in person, each and every day".

The Roosevelt students are set to return to the school on November 2nd for in-person learning.

