Snow equipment flies off shelves following first snowfall

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The three inches of snow in Wausau may be melting, but that first taste of winter has motivated people to get ready for what’s to come in the next few months.

The folks at Ace Hardware in Weston have been seeing snow removal equipment flying off the shelves over the past week as many people were scrambling to be prepared for the snow.

As winter abruptly bustled its way through Central Wisconsin this week, even before the month of November, people have been making their way to local businesses for their snow removal equipment.

“People are telling us, ‘well this is really an early snow and I was not expecting this at all,’” Weston Ace Hardware Manager Dave Huth said.

There’s no doubt people weren’t ready to bust out the snow removal equipment this early on.

“We did a lot of scrambling to get a lot of the product out on the shelf as quickly as possible,” Huth said.

Huth said since early last week, people have been rushing in buying shovels, blowers, salt, roof rakes, among other winter equipment.

But some customers like Larry Johnson have been waiting for this moment all year, and says this recent snowfall won’t last.

“I’m prepared for the 20 below [temperatures],” Johnson said. “I kind of expect this will be gone, but I’m preparing for when it starts happening, snow will be coming all winter.”

Finding that perfect blower can be a long process, and ace already has several blowers in their repair shop.

“I had a huge influx of customers wanting to get their snow throwers repaired, those that have had theirs in for repair, they’re looking to pick them up ASAP,” Huth said.

However, Ace is far from the only business that’s busy because of Tuesday’s snowfall.

“Well it’s been busy mainly because people weren’t expecting this,” Owner of Absolutely Clean Window Washing and Ice Dam Removal Jesse Lofgren said.

Lofgren’s business removes ice dams and roof rakes people’s homes nationwide, and for the Wausau area, the calls keep coming.

“People are very concerned with the amount of snow that we got and then the forecasted cold temperatures are very concerning because that’s the perfect remedy, all you need is enough snow on the roof followed by cold temperatures and you’ll get an ice dam,” Lofgren said.

He also said it’s important for homeowners to call a professional and to never climb on top of your roof on your own to remove snow or ice.

Other important safety tips for taking care of your roof can be found on their website.

While both businesses had to swiftly prepare their winter products, Huth said that if the snow doesn’t last, he anticipates people will be coming back for fall equipment very soon.

