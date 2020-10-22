Rhinelander Library giving away 50 pumpkins for carving contest

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Rhinelander District Library is hosting a pumpkin carving contest. Families can visit the library to pick up a pumpkin to carve.

Fifty pumpkins were donated from Walmart in Rhinelander. Once carved, the pumpkins will be returned to the library to be displayed until Oct. 30, when they will be returned to the carver to be enjoyed at their home. One pumpkin is available per family.

According to a news release, each participant will be entered in a drawing for a $25 gift certificate from Mel’s Trading Post. Another $25 gift certificate from Mel’s will go to the library staff’s favorite.

The library is located at 106 N Stevens St. in Rhinelander.

For more information, please call the Rhinelander District Library, 715-365-1070.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.