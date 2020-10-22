Advertisement

Peoples State Bank collects donations for Veterans and Military

The donation drive runs through Veteran’s Day, November 11
Peoples State Bank logo
Peoples State Bank logo(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 5:10 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW)-Wisconsin soldiers and veterans will benefit from a military care donation drive hosted by Peoples State Bank’s nine retail locations in central, northern, and southeastern Wisconsin.

The collection acts as a way for everyone to honor veterans and active military for their service. The public is encouraged to drop off items at the donation bins located at all Peoples State Bank locations. Donation items needed include non-perishable food items, batteries, blankets, stamps, and toiletries.

Donations are given to the Rhinelander Military Support Group, which sends them to Wisconsin soldiers overseas and to agencies serving veterans in Wisconsin.

“Peoples is proud to collect items for our active military service personnel and veterans,” said Scott Cattanach, president, and CEO of Peoples State Bank. “We often take for granted their sacrifice—but enjoy our country’s freedoms and security. Let’s remember them this Veteran’s Day and donate to show our thanks.”

“I know firsthand how incredibly uplifting these packages can be, having received one from the Rhinelander Military Support Group while I served in Iraq,” said Craig Lau, northern market president and central Wisconsin commercial banking team leader of Peoples State Bank. “This is one small way that we can show our veterans and active military members that we appreciate everything that they do for our country.”

Because of the pandemic, the Rhinelander Military Support Group will store all donated items for two weeks prior to shipping them. Last year, Peoples collected more than 7,500 donated items and more than $1,300 in cash for the Rhinelander Military Support Group. A full list of suggested donation items can be found on the Peoples State Bank website at bankpeoples.com/Military-Care-Package-Drive, or at each location.

