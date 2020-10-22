Advertisement

NewsChannel 7 signals to go off the air overnight

The WSAW and WZAW logos side by side.
The WSAW and WZAW logos side by side.(WSAW)
By WSAW Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A programming note that will affect our overnight viewers.

Around 12:30 a.m. Friday, all of the signals that come out of the NewsChannel 7 building in Wausau will go off the air. This includes CBS, FOX, MeTV, Quest, Start, and movies. It does not matter if you get us over the air, through a cable provider, or streaming service—all of these channels will be black.

This is to fix the major technology failure that occurred at our station on Sunday. That failure has caused our signals to be glitchy and have audio issues.

Our engineers have been working around the clock to fix this and going off the air overnight, is necessary to install the new equipment. We’re doing this overnight to cause the least impact to all of our viewers.

We appreciate your patience as we’ve worked through this and hope you’ll continue to choose NewsChannel 7 for your favorite shows, news, weather, and sports.

Our news will resume on Friday morning with Sunrise 7 starting at 4:30.

