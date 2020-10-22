Humane society seeks person to provide ‘hospice’ care for elderly dog

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society is asking for someone to adopt a dog that needs hospice-type care.

According to a Facebook post, Ace came to the shelter after his owner died.

Meet Ace. Ace is in a unique situation here at the humane society. He came to us from an elderly gentleman that loved him with all of his heart. This gentleman has recently passed away... leaving Ace in our care. Ace had some skin and fur issues that required medicated baths and antibiotics. He has come such a long way it’s unbelievable! His skin is healed and his fur has grown back thick and beautiful. His blood work showed he has nothing wrong with him. Ace’s only problem is his age and severe arthritis. He is a young dog in a seniors body. This is where we are with Ace...we need a hospice home for him that can meet his needs and let him live his days out in a home... not the humane society. As nice as we can make it for our animals, it’s a temporary stop on their paths to a brighter future. Ace doesn’t have this opportunity. If you or anyone you know may be interested in Ace that can give him a happy future, as short or long as that may be, please contact me ASAP at the humane society. Please share so we can find This great senior a chance at a home, one last time.

They urge anyone interested to contact them right away.

