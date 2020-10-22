Advertisement

Humane society seeks person to provide ‘hospice’ care for elderly dog

Ace (Forest County Humane Society)
Ace (Forest County Humane Society)(Forest County Humane Society)
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 10:09 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANDON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Forest County Humane Society is asking for someone to adopt a dog that needs hospice-type care.

According to a Facebook post, Ace came to the shelter after his owner died.

“This is where we are with Ace...we need a hospice home for him that can meet his needs and let him live his days out in a home... not the humane society,” the post read.

They urge anyone interested to contact them right away.

Posted by Forest County Humane Society on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Point Hotel evacuated for drug investigation

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police Department says Point Motel is being evacuated as part of a drug investigation.

News

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett despite Dems' boycott

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

News

Stevens Point School District plans to temporarily moves individual schools online as needed

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
As the school year continues they hope to keep their kids learning in person, But say they are monitoring each school in their district and will move them online when they feel is necessary.

News

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

Latest News

News

Roosevelt Elementary Goes Virtual

Updated: 2 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain for most, snow for some

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Rain for most today with snow showers in our northernmost communities.

News

John Bolton talks foreign policy

Updated: 11 hours ago

Community

Bridge Street Mission opening new warming shelter

Updated: 11 hours ago
Bridge Street mission is opening a new warmish shelter for men in need.

Politics

Former presidential security advisor gives speech at WIPPS

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Brennen Scarborough
John Bolton gave a speech for WIPPS discussing the importance of foreign policy.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Staying dry today