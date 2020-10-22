H&S Manufacturing Donates $15,000 to Columbus Catholic Schools Career & Technical Education Program

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Columbus Catholic Schools (CCS) announced that H&S Manufacturing has pledged to donate a total of $15,000 to its Career & Technical Education (CTE) Program. The donation will be used to purchase a CNC Plasma Cutter for the CTE Department.

A plasma cutter is used for cutting metals for a wide variety of purposes such as cutting through sheet metal, metal plates, bolts, pipes, etc. CNC stands for “Computer Numerical Control” meaning a computer is used to direct the machine’s motion. Students will be able to use the new machine to design and create signs, house numbers, yard art, etc.

The donation is part of CCS’s efforts to revamp the CTE Department; to partner with local manufacturing companies and technical colleges; and to assist students who are interested in skilled labor to earn dual credits, transition to a technical education and be ready to work at a high-demand, well-paid, local manufacturing job.

“With the acquisition of the CNC Plasma Cutting Table, students will see their ideas realized!” said Lori Wieland, Dean of Students at CCS. “Up until now, students have only been able to design using CAD software on a screen. This will give them the rewarding ability to produce a physical product.”

“Plus, with the addition of the plasma cutter, we would be able to offer an ‘Advanced Metals Class’ and dual credit classes including ‘Intro to AutoCad,’ ‘Metals Fabrication,’ and ‘Intro to Machine and Tools,’” said Wieland. “These classes have a huge footprint in terms of occupational applicability. There’s a large number of area businesses who are looking to fill high-demand positions and we’ve welcomed them to our schools. Having the capacity for these professionals to show demonstrations and their content knowledge and experience would extend far beyond classroom discussion.”

"This will be an awesome addition to the metals classes that I teach,” said John Draxler, Technical Education Teacher for CCS “I know this is what’s now out there in the local businesses and it will be so good to teach the students skills that are readily usable in the industry. God bless you!”

Michael Lambrecht, CCS’s High School/Middle School Principal agrees. “We are really excited to partner with a great company like H&S Manufacturing to make the needed improvements to our program and to better prepare our students for good-paying jobs in our community.”

“H&S is extremely pleased to share a part in Columbus Catholic’s vision towards enhancing their technical education,” said Craig Harthoorn, President of H&S Manufacturing Co., Inc. “There is no doubt that their commitment to this will have a long-term positive impact for their students and for the Marshfield community. H&S has always shared a passion for the youth in the community, and this passion is authentically rooted in our company culture and story.”

Columbus Catholic Schools thanks those who have contributed to the CTE Department.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.