Former presidential security advisor gives speech at WIPPS

By Brennen Scarborough
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Former security advisor to President Donald Trump, Jim Bolton gave a speech to the Wisconsin Institute for Public Policy and Service on Wednesday. The speech had a few topics, including what might have been different if he were still working in Washington.

“His response has been inadequate in my view, wholly inadequate,” Bolton commented about the President. “Even a national security advisor cannot impose order on a president who refuses to have it. If the president doesn’t care about organized decision making, the person who sat in my office can’t do anything to change that,” he added.

Bolton was also asked about the recent trade deal between the U.S. and Brazil. He says that it might be for optics with the election coming soon. But it could still be helpful.

“A very important step for both countries, whether we follow through on that I don’t know. But I do think this is a case where the U.S. would benefit from having closer relations with Brazil, the second strongest power in the western hemisphere,” he explained.

Like many others in the country, Bolton has kept an eye on the presidential debates. He says that foreign policy is an important question that is not being asked.

"There’s always a tendency in American politics in both parties I might add, to look inward. And so the next president whether he likes it or not is going to be spending a lot of his time on foreign policy. It would be better for us to debate them, but we aren’t debating them,” Bolton stated.

