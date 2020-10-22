Advertisement

First Alert Weather: Rain for most, snow for some

Most areas will see plenty of rain showers today, but some northern communities will likely see snowfall
WSAW
WSAW(WSAW)
By Austin Kopnitsky
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 4:00 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of precipitation is heading into the area again today. Most will see plenty of rainfall with even a chance to see some thunder and lightning returning this afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the rivers can handle quite a bit of rainfall at this point, so flooding will not be an issue to worry about today.

Around highway 8 and farther north, we are expecting snowfall which will eventually switch to rain for most. Our northernmost communities along the northern border will likely see snow showers for most of this event. This looks to bring around 2-4 inches to areas such as Vilas and Ashland Counties along with Manitowish Waters throughout much of the daytime hours today.

Slick roads are likely for our northernmost communities, so exercise extra caution on your afternoon and evening commute if you are located up north.

We look to generally dry things out tomorrow, but there is still a chance for an isolated flurry or lighter snow shower here and there, especially north of 29 tomorrow.

The next precipitation chance to watch out for looks to be on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow showers. The models are still coming together on this next system, so stay tuned for all of the latest updates on the weekend forecast.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Staying dry today

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: 16 hours ago
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

Weather

WSAW AM WX 10-21

Updated: 23 hours ago
WSAW AM WX 10-21

News

Snow ending tonight mainly cloudy on Wednesday

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
While quiet weather will return for Monday, it will be short-lived, as more varieties of winter weather arrive for Tuesday afternoon and evening.

Latest News

News

Plow crews scramble to prepare for first major snowfall

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 7:20 PM CDT
|
By Tony Langfellow
As the snow began to fall in Central Wisconsin, both the Marathon County Highway Department and Wausau Public Works said it's been a scramble getting everything ready for the first major snowfall.

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: Oct. 20, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

National

Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 6:31 PM CDT
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Epsilon forms in the central Atlantic, the latest in a very active hurricane season.

VOD Recordings

Mark Holley's Forecast

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 12:15 PM CDT
NewsChannel 7 at 5pm recording

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Snow possible on Tuesday

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 11:56 AM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
A chilly end to the weekend

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Breezy and chilly on Sunday

Updated: Oct. 17, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT
|
By Mark Holley
Light snow showers possible this weekend