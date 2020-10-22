First Alert Weather: Rain for most, snow for some

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Plenty of precipitation is heading into the area again today. Most will see plenty of rainfall with even a chance to see some thunder and lightning returning this afternoon and evening. Thankfully, the rivers can handle quite a bit of rainfall at this point, so flooding will not be an issue to worry about today.

Around highway 8 and farther north, we are expecting snowfall which will eventually switch to rain for most. Our northernmost communities along the northern border will likely see snow showers for most of this event. This looks to bring around 2-4 inches to areas such as Vilas and Ashland Counties along with Manitowish Waters throughout much of the daytime hours today.

Slick roads are likely for our northernmost communities, so exercise extra caution on your afternoon and evening commute if you are located up north.

We look to generally dry things out tomorrow, but there is still a chance for an isolated flurry or lighter snow shower here and there, especially north of 29 tomorrow.

The next precipitation chance to watch out for looks to be on Sunday with a mix of rain and snow showers. The models are still coming together on this next system, so stay tuned for all of the latest updates on the weekend forecast.

