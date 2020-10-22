Advertisement

DHS reports 3,414 COVID cases, 22 new deaths

COVID MGN
COVID MGN(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 22, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 15,495 test results on Thursday with 3,413 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. The positivity rate was 22.03%.

The number of positive cases is slightly lower than what had been reported in recent days. This week there have been high positivity rates due to the state upgrading its medical reporting systems over the weekend, so record-keepers were playing catch-up.

The average number of new cases daily from the last 7 state reports is 3,795 per day. The state reports the 7-day average for the positivity rate is now 23.0%. Both of those metrics are at all-time highs.

WBAY-TV reports the state added more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in three days -- a record pace. It was 1,600 on Monday and reached 1,703 on Thursday with the passing off 22 more COVID-19 patients. That’s below the 7-day average of 27.

Deaths were reported in Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Kewaunee, La Crosse (2), Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee (2), Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Racine, Shawano (2), Vilas, Washington (2) and Waukesha (2) counties. Vernon County’s death total was revised from 3 to 2.

The death rate held steady at 0.92% of all COVID-19 cases after rising Wednesday for the first time since a decline began in June.

The percentage of active cases in Wisconsin fell for the first time since this surge began, from 21.1 to 20.9% of all cases. That still means more than 1 in 5 people ever diagnosed with coronavirus in Wisconsin was diagnosed within the last 30 days and hasn’t been medically cleared. The state now lists 38,852 active cases and 145,509 people considered recovered.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

GOP-led Senate panel advances Barrett as Democrats boycott

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By LISA MASCARO and MARY CLARE JALONICK
The Senate Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to advance Amy Coney Barrett’s Supreme Court nomination to the full Senate as Republicans powered past Democrats' boycott of the session.

News

Point Motel evacuated as part of drug investigation

Updated: 2 hours ago
People are encouraged to stay away as police continue investigating

News

Stolen reptiles and murder: Complaint details fatal shooting in Waupaca County

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
Charges of 1st Degree Intentional Homicide have been filed against William C. Zelenski, 44, and Tiffany R. Powell, 34. Powell was the victim’s mother.

News

UPDATE: Rain creates slippery stretches in western Wisconsin

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s 511 travel map shows a number of major highways in western Wisconsin are slippery.

Latest News

News

Face to face: Trump and Biden to meet for final debate

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By JONATHAN LEMIRE, BILL BARROW and STEVE PEOPLES
President Donald Trump and his Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, are set to square off in their final debate Thursday, one of the last high-profile opportunities for the trailing incumbent to change the trajectory of an increasingly contentious campaign.

News

Humane society seeks person to provide ‘hospice’ care for elderly dog

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Forest County Humane Society is asking for someone to adopt a dog that needs hospice-type care.

News

UPDATE: 2 arrested in drug bust at Point Motel

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Stevens Point Police Department says Point Motel is being evacuated as part of a drug investigation.

News

Stevens Point School District plans to temporarily moves individual schools online as needed

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kailin Schumacher
As the school year continues they hope to keep their kids learning in person, But say they are monitoring each school in their district and will move them online when they feel is necessary.

News

Roosevelt Elementary Goes Virtual

Updated: 7 hours ago

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Rain for most, snow for some

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Austin Kopnitsky
Rain for most today with snow showers in our northernmost communities.