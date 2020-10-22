DHS reports 3,414 COVID cases, 22 new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 15,495 test results on Thursday with 3,413 newly confirmed coronavirus cases. The positivity rate was 22.03%.

The number of positive cases is slightly lower than what had been reported in recent days. This week there have been high positivity rates due to the state upgrading its medical reporting systems over the weekend, so record-keepers were playing catch-up.

The average number of new cases daily from the last 7 state reports is 3,795 per day. The state reports the 7-day average for the positivity rate is now 23.0%. Both of those metrics are at all-time highs.

WBAY-TV reports the state added more than 100 COVID-19 deaths in three days -- a record pace. It was 1,600 on Monday and reached 1,703 on Thursday with the passing off 22 more COVID-19 patients. That’s below the 7-day average of 27.

Deaths were reported in Clark, Columbia, Dane, Dodge, Grant, Kewaunee, La Crosse (2), Manitowoc, Marathon, Milwaukee (2), Oconto, Outagamie, Portage, Racine, Shawano (2), Vilas, Washington (2) and Waukesha (2) counties. Vernon County’s death total was revised from 3 to 2.

The death rate held steady at 0.92% of all COVID-19 cases after rising Wednesday for the first time since a decline began in June.

The percentage of active cases in Wisconsin fell for the first time since this surge began, from 21.1 to 20.9% of all cases. That still means more than 1 in 5 people ever diagnosed with coronavirus in Wisconsin was diagnosed within the last 30 days and hasn’t been medically cleared. The state now lists 38,852 active cases and 145,509 people considered recovered.

