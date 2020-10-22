Bridge Street Mission opening new warming shelter

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - With Wausau getting it’s first real taste of winter on Tuesday, warming centers are reopening. But space is already limited.

“We recognize there’s a real need in this area. Most winters Catholic Charities is full and so is the salvation army,” Bridge Street Mission Business Operations Manager Todd Vanryn said.

To help the problem, the Bridge Street Mission is opening a 12-bed warming shelter for men in need at 740 West Bridge St. Their hope is that the men who stay can use their other programs as well.

“Introduce I guess you could say men from the community, homeless men. That’s why we have a 12-bed unit here, six bunk beds,” Vanryn added.

Right now the mission is at full capacity with the other programs. So they are looking for volunteers to help finish up the living quarters.

“I’m going to be starting a waiting list for the other programs. We wish we could open this up for the people on the waiting list so that gives them at least thirty days. Like I said we do need those volunteers to get us ready for the season,” Vanryn explained.

For people who want to stay on-site, they can stay for up to 30 days. But the biggest change is that it’s not only for the winter.

“Once we open it’s indefinite. We will probably not be closing it at the end of April or during April when catholic charities close down. We want to keep this going year-round,” Vanryn said.

The mission is hoping that the shelter can be opened by November 1. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.