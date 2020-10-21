WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 3

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the final episode of our exploration of COVID-19 in the high school football season.

Noah Manderfeld sits down with Marathon Head Coach Ryan Winkler, who’s team also had a sudden halt to the season due to COVID-19. We talk about how it was to receive the news, how they stayed in touch while working remotely, and how this makes him appreciate the little things.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.