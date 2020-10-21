Advertisement

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 3

Podcast Logo
Podcast Logo(WSAW)
By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 1:34 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - It’s the final episode of our exploration of COVID-19 in the high school football season.

Noah Manderfeld sits down with Marathon Head Coach Ryan Winkler, who’s team also had a sudden halt to the season due to COVID-19. We talk about how it was to receive the news, how they stayed in touch while working remotely, and how this makes him appreciate the little things.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Volleyball

Prep Highlights 10/20

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Reece Van Haaften
Tuesday's prep highlights include regional quarterfinal volleyball.

Volleyball

Pacelli volleyball’s bond off the court leads to success on the hardwood

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Noah Manderfeld
The Pacelli Cardinals bond off the court is taking them into the playoffs undefeated. Pacelli finished the regular season 14-0. A record that has been four years in the making.

Football

Colby suspends football activities for two weeks

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Colby Hornets have suspended football activities for two weeks to quarantine over COVID-19 precautions.

News

Wausau East suspends football due to COVID

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Wausau East High School is suspending Varsity football for the remainder of the 2020 season due to a reduction in the number of active players coupled with COVID-19 complications and concerns.

Latest News

Sports

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 2

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Matt Infield
In part two of our three part series exploring COVID-19 in high school football, Matt Infield sits down with Marshfield Head Coach Denny Goettl about his team’s sudden delay just days before the start of the season.

Sports

WSAW Hilight Zone Podcast Episode 1

Updated: Oct. 19, 2020 at 10:38 AM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld and Reece Van Haaften
It’s part one of the Hilight Zone’s three part series exploring COVID-19 in high school football.

Sports

Packers offense slows for the first time, leads to the first loss

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:17 PM CDT
|
By Noah Manderfeld
It was just 10 point for a Packers offense that had put up franchise records for it’s start to the season. But today’s performance starts with the week leading up to gameday.

Nfl

Packers defense falters vs. Buccaneers

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 9:05 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers defense forced the Buccaneers to punt on their first two drives of the game. After that, it was a game to forget for Green Bay’s defense.

Nfl

Packers turn the ball over twice, fall to Buccaneers 38-10

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 5:01 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The Packers jumped ahead 10-0, but back-to-back turnovers by the Green and Gold helped turn momentum. Tampa Bay capitalized on both turnovers to blowout the Packers 38-10.

Sports

Prep Highlights 10/17

Updated: Oct. 18, 2020 at 2:52 AM CDT
|
By Matt Infield
Saturday’s prep highlights include #2 Newman Catholic hosting Tri-County in eight-man football, Wausau West boy’s soccer looking to remain perfect, and the Warriors volleyball team hosting Merrill.