Wisconsin Rapids Police investigating possible arson case

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) -The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is investigating a garage fire from earlier this month as possible arson.

Investigators said the fire was reported just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 15. Officers and the Wisconsin Rapids Fire Department responded to the fire near the 100 block of 16th St S.

The fire was quickly extinguished. Investigators said evidence suggested it was intentionally set.

If you have any information regarding this investigation, please contact WRPD Det. David Bailey at 715-421-6236.

On Thursday October 15, 2020, at 8:48 p.m. Officers from the WRPD and members of the WRFD responded to a residence in... Posted by Wisconsin Rapids Police Department on Wednesday, October 21, 2020

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.