Advertisement

Will remote learning mean the end of snow days? DC Everest to discuss

(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Oct. 21, 2020 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Will remote learning mean the end of snow days? That is the topic that will be discussed Wednesday by the DC Everest School Board.

A memo from Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore reads:

Traditionally on snow/cold/ice days, school was canceled. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we

were thrown into remote/e-learning and have learned a great deal from our students, families,

and staff. Equity for student learning remotely has been dramatically improved over this past

spring.

We may have to take additional instructional time off this school year for many reasons, so

having instruction on snow/cold/ice days will redeem some of these lost instructional minutes for

our students. The instruction and attendance requirements on these snow/cold/ice days may look

different from a normal remote/e-learning day, but the day would have value for our students.

I am asking the Board to approve remote/e-learning for snow/cold/ice days during the 2020-2021

school year. If approved, our administrative team will establish the parameters for attendance,

length of instructional time, expectations for student work time, etc. for these remote/e-learning

days.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. NewsChannel 7 is working to determine if there is an option to attend virtually. We will update this story when we hear back.

Copyright 2020 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Wisconsin Rapids Police investigating possible arson case

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Rapids Police Department is investigating a garage fire from earlier this month as possible arson.

News

Former substitute teacher pleads not guilty to underaged teen-sex charge

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
A former substitute teacher in the Wausau and DC Everest School Districts accused of sex with a minor has pleaded not guilty.

News

1 person receiving care at field hospital, state adds 48 deaths

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported 48 deaths due to COVID-19 on Wednesday.

First Alert Weather

First Alert Weather: Dry today, more precip tomorrow

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Mark Holley
Staying dry today

Latest News

News

Legislators say enforcement of sign removal on snowmobile trails is an ‘attack on tourism’

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Heather Poltrock
Twenty-one Wisconsin legislators have sent Gov. Tony Evers a letter in response to what they call an attack on tourism

News

Merrill Ice Drags canceled for the 2021 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Desiree Fischer
The annual Merrill Ice Drags have been canceled for the 2021 season.

News

Francis becomes 1st pope to endorse same-sex civil unions

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Pope Francis endorsed same-sex civil unions in a feature-length documentary called “Francesco.”

News

Next up in hunt for COVID-19 vaccine: Testing shots in kids

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Multiple vaccine candidates are in final-stage studies in tens of thousands of adults, and scientists are hopeful that the next few months will bring evidence that at least some of them are safe and effective enough for widespread use.

News

Tasty sweet onion & pepper beef sandwiches to make at your next tailgating event

Updated: 3 hours ago
Wisconsin Beef Council

News

9 low-cost ways to make virtual learning easier for kids

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Kimberly Palmer, NerdWallet
These items, all under $15, can help make distance learning more appealing to even the youngest learners.