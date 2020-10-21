Will remote learning mean the end of snow days? DC Everest to discuss

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - Will remote learning mean the end of snow days? That is the topic that will be discussed Wednesday by the DC Everest School Board.

A memo from Superintendent Dr. Kristine Gilmore reads:

Traditionally on snow/cold/ice days, school was canceled. Through the COVID-19 pandemic, we

were thrown into remote/e-learning and have learned a great deal from our students, families,

and staff. Equity for student learning remotely has been dramatically improved over this past

spring.

We may have to take additional instructional time off this school year for many reasons, so

having instruction on snow/cold/ice days will redeem some of these lost instructional minutes for

our students. The instruction and attendance requirements on these snow/cold/ice days may look

different from a normal remote/e-learning day, but the day would have value for our students.

I am asking the Board to approve remote/e-learning for snow/cold/ice days during the 2020-2021

school year. If approved, our administrative team will establish the parameters for attendance,

length of instructional time, expectations for student work time, etc. for these remote/e-learning

days.

The meeting is at 6:30 p.m. NewsChannel 7 is working to determine if there is an option to attend virtually. We will update this story when we hear back.

